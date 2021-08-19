Real Madrid have raised the funds required to sign top targets - Reports

Real Madrid's decision to be restrained in the transfer market this summer has resulted in the club raising the funds required to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have raised over €200 million euros during the course of the few transfer windows through player sales. Los Blancos have also refrained from making any big-money signings during those transfer windows.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo for £100 million to Juventus in the summer of 2018 not only helped Real Madrid raise money but also massively reduced the club's financial burden. Real Madrid used the funds from Cristiano Ronaldo's sale to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019.

The sale of Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for €45 million and Sergio Reguillon to Tottenham Hotspur for €30 million last summer further helped the club. It allowed Real Madrid to cope with the financial losses they suffered due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raphael Varane's €50 million move to Manchester United and the exit of Sergio Ramos after the expiration of his contract with the club at the end of last season has resulted in Real Madrid losing two of their star players. However, it has seen Spanish giants lower their wage bill massively.

Real Madrid are likely to use the savings (an amount in the region of €200 million) to invest in a new striker. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital in recent months.

Kylian Mbappe has just one year left on his current deal with PSG and has reportedly decided to stay in the French capital this season to play alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are unwilling to listen to offers for Erling Haaland after selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer. The German club will, however, be forced to sell Haaland next summer if Real Madrid match his €75 million release clause.

🚨| If Al-Khelaifi does not respond to Mbappe's request to leave the club soon, Real Madrid's priority will immediately change to Erling Haaland. The club is determined to sign a top player this summer. 🇳🇴 @marca — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) August 18, 2021

Real Madrid could sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Kylian Mbappe is set to become a free agent next summer unless he signs a next contract with PSG during the course of the season. Real Madrid will look to take advantage of the Frenchman's contract situation next summer.

Dortmund's stance on keeping Erling Haaland in 2021 makes sense, and it might be great for Real Madrid in the long run.https://t.co/yDcij9ISbO — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) August 12, 2021

The opportunity to sign Mbappe on a free transfer will allow Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Erling Haaland next summer.

