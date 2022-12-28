Real Madrid re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. to their academy - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Ronaldo's eldest son, has reportedly been signed back by Real Madrid. He will return to Los Blancos' academy after an absence of four years.

Ronaldo Jr. previously played for the 14-time European champions' under-14 side and scored 50 goals in 20 games, a record his father would be proud of.

Edu Cornago @educornago



El bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 🤝El Real Madrid vuelve a incorporar a su cantera al hijo mayor de Cristiano RonaldoEl bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 🤝El Real Madrid vuelve a incorporar a su cantera al hijo mayor de Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽️El bichito lleva más de 50 goles en 20 partidos en la sub-14 https://t.co/cpTRqBJmHZ

Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the greatest player to ever don the Real Madrid kit. He had an impressive stint in the Spanish capital, scoring 450 goals and providing 131 assists in 438 games.

Ronaldo arrived at the club in 2009 when Barcelona were the dominant force in Spanish football. He didn't have it easy by any means during the first few years of his Los Blancos career.

However, with persistent effort and relying on Ronaldo's brilliance, the Madrid-based side were eventually able to cover up lost ground. Ronaldo's career at the club ended in style as Real Madrid won three back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure.

The Portuguese forward won four UEFA Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups, two La Liga titles, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa Del Reys, and two Spanish Super Cups during his trophy-laden spell in Madrid.

After the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, Ronaldo decided to call time on his career at the club and moved to Italian giants Juventus to seek a new challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo trained at Real Madrid's facilities after Portugal's FIFA World Cup exit

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted at Real Madrid's training facility in Valdebebas after Portugal's quarter-final exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 37-year-old is currently without a club after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated as the result of an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo's return to his former club's training ground fueled speculation about whether the Portuguese would make a return to the club.

REAL MADRID❤️ @AdriRM33 Cristiano Ronaldo entrenando en solitario en Valdebebas. Cristiano Ronaldo entrenando en solitario en Valdebebas. 😍 https://t.co/CAa47hDRks

That, however, wasn't the case. The 37-year-old was only back at Valdebebas to keep himself fit and in good shape as he makes a decision about his future.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portuguese, however, is keen to compete at the highest level and is seeking a move to a European club.

Poll : 0 votes