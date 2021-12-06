Real Madrid ready to accept £21 million for Eden Hazard as 2 Premier League clubs circle for his signature - Reports

Eden Hazard's abysmal run at Real Madrid might soon be coming to an end, with Everton and West Ham United interested in the Belgian. According to reports, Los Blancos are ready to sell Hazard for as low as £21 million.

For reference, Real Madrid bought the winger from Chelsea in 2019 for a fee of £89 million + add ons. If Hazard is to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January, two Premier League clubs, namely Everton and West Ham United, are in the lead for his signature.

Football For All @FootballlForAll



Via 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Real Madrid are “ready to accept” £21m for Eden Hazard in January, with Everton and West Ham both interestedVia @DExpress_Sport 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Real Madrid are “ready to accept” £21m for Eden Hazard in January, with Everton and West Ham both interestedVia @DExpress_Sport

West Ham United currently sit fourth in the league and have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League. However, their squad is a bit thin to compete on all fronts. They will be delighted to have a player like Hazard in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Everton have been struggling this season, in performances and with injuries. They currently sit 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone. Injuries to key players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and more haven't helped the team. They will also look to strengthen their squad with Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard's return to the Premier league certainly sounds like a tasty prospect, but whether he can replicate the form of his Chelsea days remains to be seen.

Eden Hazard has failed to make his mark at Real Madrid

When Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019, it looked like another Galactico signing by Florentino Perez. With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus in 2018, Hazard was looked upon as the next number 7 to take on the mantle at the Bernabeu. However, that story never developed.

Consistent injuries kept Hazard out for many matches. Even when he was back, his fitness issues meant his level of performance dropped massively from his time at Chelsea. The likes of young Vinicius Jr. kept the Belgian restricted to the bench.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Worth considering this from Christian Benteke on Eden Hazard.



"Eden has an injury history now & is avoiding more contact. When you carry such a past, you unconsciously think about it.



"But because he's no longer dribbling 5/6 men doesn't mean he can't turn games to his will." Worth considering this from Christian Benteke on Eden Hazard."Eden has an injury history now & is avoiding more contact. When you carry such a past, you unconsciously think about it."But because he's no longer dribbling 5/6 men doesn't mean he can't turn games to his will."

He has made a paltry 54 appearances for Real Madrid since joining them in 2019. In that time, he has scored just five goals and made nine assists. For a player of his potential, these numbers are incredibly disappointing.

Also Read Article Continues below

It would likely be best for both parties if Hazard moves to another club in January or next summer. A return to the familiar Premier League could also do wonders for his confidence, and if he is available for £21 million, many clubs will be looking to get his signature.

Edited by Prem Deshpande