Real Madrid will reportedly assign the iconic number 9 jersey to Brazilian youngster Endrick upon his arrival from Palmeiras next summer (via Transfer News Live).

The teenage striker was signed by Los Blancos last December for a reported initial fee of €35 million and €25 million in variables. However, Endrick continues to play for Palmeiras as he awaits turning 18, after which he will join the Spanish giants.

The youngster will take over the aforementioned jersey number that was vacated by former Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema, who decided to join Al-Ittihad in the summer.

During his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former France international managed 648 appearances across all competitions, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League five times while managing to get his hands on the La Liga trophy on four occasions.

Endrick, who will reportedly take on the responsibility of wearing this iconic kit number, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the South American country. This season, the 17-year-old striker has scored five goals from his 20 first-division appearances in Brazil.

Overall, he's completed 49 appearances for Palmeiras' senior men's team, bagging 11 goals and two assists in the process. Whether or not he lives up to the expectation remains to be seen.

Karim Benzema explains reason behind moving to Saudi Arabia from Real Madrid

Karim Benzema (via Getty Images)

The former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema put an end to his 14-year-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu as he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

He was joined by European superstars like N'Golo Kante and Fabinho, who also completed a move to Saudi Arabia in the recently concluded transfer window. Explaining the reasons for his transfer, Benzema told the Saudi Pro League media channels (via Goal):

"With everything I’ve made and gained with Real Madrid, I think it was for me the good moment to try a new challenge. And for a really long time, even before football, I always wanted to come here."

"And the football project came in. It was a project that was just starting to burst from everywhere, so on my side I really wanted to be part of the story. I really wanted to help Saudi football grow."

Since joining the Jeddah-based outfit, the 35-year-old striker has appeared seven times, scoring three goals and assisting two across all competitions. Benzema has yet to stamp his authority in the country like ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 10 goals and assisted five already this season.