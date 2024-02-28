Real Madrid ready to loan out attacker due to potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid are considering the possibility of loaning out attacker Arda Guler, with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, multiple teams are interested in procuring the Turkish youngster should he become available.

Guler has been a highly sought-after prospect, impressing for Turkish side Fenerbahce last season. He secured a move to Los Blancos at the beginning of this campaign for a reported fee of €20 million, becoming the first Turkish player to feature for the Spanish giants.

However, the 19-year-old suffered a meniscus injury in pre-season, putting him out of action for a long period. He made his Real Madrid debut in a Copa del Rey win over fourth-tier side Arandina in January 2024 before making his La Liga debut later that month, coming off the bench against Villarreal.

The 19-year-old has struggled to find regular game time despite being healthy, with Carlo Ancelotti preferring the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Joselu, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Diaz in attack. Guler has made just five appearances, four of them coming off the bench, and has no goals or assists.

Should Mbappe complete a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he could likely see a further reduction in game time, which could affect his development. Thus, Real Madrid are keen on finding interested suitors for the talented youngster.

However, the report also claims that he is keen on staying with the side and fighting for his place. It remains to be seen what decision Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will make for the youngster.

Former Real Madrid manager confirms possible return to management

Zidane could make a long-awaited return.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said he would return to management soon. Speaking in a documentary about legendary coach Marcello Lippi, the Frenchman confirmed that he would like to return to the bench.

He said (via Diario AS):

"Why not? Anything can happen, but at the moment I’m doing something else. I am sure that I will return to the bench, I would like to coach again.”

Madrid are the only club Zidane has managed, having been in charge in two separate spells. He lifted the Champions League thrice and La Liga twice before being replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in 2021.

He has been without a job since then but has always been linked with openings at top clubs, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. He was also linked to taking over the French national team with rumors of Didier Deschamps leaving.