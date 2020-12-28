Real Madrid are ready to offer Luka Modric plus cash to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer Borussia Dortmund Luka Jovic plus €50 million in exchange for star striker Erling Haaland. Zinedine Zidane is said to be desperate to add Haaland to his ranks and is willing to sign the Swede a year earlier than expected by offering a swap deal.

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid want to make the payment to Dortmund in two parts and are also ready to offer Serbian striker, Luka Jovic. This would mean the Los Blancos could pay two installments of €25 million plus Jovic as a bargaining chip valued at €30 million, which would result in a total offer of €80 million.

Erling Haaland burst onto the scene at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, while still playing for RB Salzburg. The Norwegian striker's impressive form caught the attention of many of Europe's top clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Dortmund.

Erling Haaland completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be in the region of €20 million in January of 2020. He carried on his goalscoring success in the 2019–20 Champions League campaign. Haaland became the second teenager to score 10 goals in the competition, and won the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The 20-year-old has continued his prolific form in front of goal this season, but has been largely hampered due to recurring injuries. This has not had an effect on the demand for his signature, or his market value.

Real Madrid reportedly view Erling Haaland as the long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema, and are willing to do everything in their power to sign the Dortmund star. Any potential deal for Haaland may, however, depend on Luka Jovic, who has failed to settle at Real but wants to fight for his place at the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid will attempt to sign both Erling Haaland AND Eduardo Camavinga in January, according to RTVE 🤑 pic.twitter.com/1kBo9dQeD7 — Goal (@goal) November 11, 2020

Luka Jovic the key to Real Madrid signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland v Club Brugge KV: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid signed Luka Jovic for a reported €60 million, on a six-year contract from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019. The 23-year-old has had a torrid time at Real, finding the back of the net just twice in 23 appearances for the club in La Liga.

Advertisement

⭕ #LIGITransferTalk: Luka Jovic is set to have more time to convince head coach Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.



Madrid are believed to be eyeing Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland but he reportedly does not have a release clause for January 2021. pic.twitter.com/mbm2amRRBF — LIGI by KOT.co.ke™ (@OfficialLIGI) May 19, 2020

Jovic was heavily linked with a move to AC Milan and Inter Milan in the summer but decided to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place this season. However, the club may force Jovic out the exit door, if it means they can sign Haaland.

A swap deal between Real Madrid and Dortmund for Jovic and Erling Haaland is unlikely to happen in January, but could potentially be made in the summer.