Real Madrid ready to present new deal to star that will see him double his current salary: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes, Real Madrid is considering handing Raul Asencio a new contract that will see the young defender double his current salary. The Spaniard came through the Madrid-based club's La Fabrica academy and has been a regular in the defense following the Spanish champions' injury woes this season.

Asencio has played 1,516 minutes across 24 games for Los Blancos this season and has been an impressive addition to the team when featured. The 22-year-old has been at the club since 2017 and is contracted to the European champions until the summer of 2026.

If Real Madrid extends his contract, they intend to increase Asencio's salary to a reported €3 million annually. The defender has played a key role in establishing himself as a key team member following the injury setbacks to David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger.

He provided a beautiful assist to Kylian Mbappe to open the scoring in his last match for the club, which helped them claim 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Real Madrid manager tips Kylian Mbappe to be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Kylian Mbappe to become the club's equivalent of Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend is one of the greatest players in the history of the Spanish giants, having scored 451 goals in 438 games for the Madrid-based giants.

Speaking to the press after Mbappe bagged a hat-trick for the reigning European champions in their 6-3 aggregate win over Manchester City in the round of 32 of the UEFA Champions League, Ancelotti said via FotMob:

"He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano's level."

"Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick from him and it has finally arrived. But Mbappe is not the only one, we have many players who make a difference. And they make a difference with their collective work above their individual quality which is remarkable," he added.

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. He has been fabulous for the Los Blancos since he arrived, bagging 27 goals and three assists in 3,043 minutes across 37 games.

