Real Madrid ready to sell Martin Odegaard, but not to Arsenal - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been rubbed the wrong way by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who has commented on the future of loan star Martin Odegaard.

Real Madrid were eager to bring Odegaard back to the Bernabeu at the end of his loan spell with Arsenal but could now have other plans for the Norwegian.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have upset Real Madrid by commenting on his future and could be set to lose out on the midfielder.

Real Madrid will look to sell Martin Odegaard this summer to Dortmund as a part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Erling Haaland to the Spanish capital.

Odegaard was linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the summer after enjoying a superb season on loan at Real Sociedad last year.

He joined the Gunners on loan in January and reports suggest that the Gunners are interested in making the move permanent.

When asked to comment on his future, Martin Odegaard told Norway's TV2:

"You never know what is going to happen. But for now, I am just focusing on doing my best this season and helping the team as much as possible. Then we'll see what happens."

Real Madrid have reportedly been left disappointed by Martin Odegaard's comments. The Los Blancos planned to bring him back to the Bernabeu in the summer but could now use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard in Premier League action for Arsenal against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard. The Spanish manager believes Odegaard has the potential to become a star at Arsenal, and has revealed the Norwegian is the type of player Arsenal have been looking for.

"Well he's got the potential. I followed him very closely when he was as Real Sociedad and he was really impressive over there for long periods," Arteta said in a press conference.

"He had a really successful season over there and that's one of the reasons why I was so convinced that he's a player for us. He's a player that I really like and , as you say, still has huge potential to become even better," he added.

Real Madrid, like many of Europe's top clubs, have suffered financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will have to sell some of their star players to raise funds for future transfers.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid could offer Martin Odegaard plus cash to Dortmund for Erling Haaland in the summer. This could prove to be bad news for Arsenal, who have been impressed by Odegaard and are planning to sign him permanently.