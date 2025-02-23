Real Madrid ready to spend €10 million to address sound pollution issue at Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

According to a report by COPE, Real Madrid are planning to spend €10 million to address the sound pollution issue at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Madrid-based giants want to update the iconic stadium to prevent sound from escaping, allowing them to host up to 12 events every year.

Los Blancos intend to transform their stadium into a multipurpose venue to increase revenue and maintain their position as one of the top earners in world football. The reported changes would involve removing the skywalk area and installing sound absorption material to prevent sound from escaping the arena.

Real Madrid have called the Santiago Bernabeau home since 1947, when Sabino Baringa scored their first goal on the ground. It has been their home through their numerous legendary triumphs and was reopened 14 months ago after renovations.

Los Blancos are currently the reigning LaLiga and UEFA Champions League holders and remain on course to bring back their honors to the famed stadium at the end of the season.

"We were a winning group who changed the way business was handled in the world of football" - Former Real Madrid striker shares how Galacticos era changed football

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario recently shared how the famed Spanish club changed football transfers during the Galacticos era. The Brazilian striker joined a star-studded team that boasted superstars like Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Figo, and Roberto Carlos.

Speaking about how the Galacticos era changed the football world in a recent interview with DAZN, the World Cup-winning striker said:

“There were many expectations about Los Galacticos and in the end we delivered a good show, we were a winning group who changed the way business was handled in the world of football. Since our group appeared every team started generating more money, they sold their players in a better way and it was a big change which created a new era for football."

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in the summer of 2002 for a reported €45 million fee. He played 177 games for Los Blancos, scoring 103 times while providing 34 assists, to help the team to two LaLiga titles, one intercontinental Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup.

