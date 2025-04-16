“Real Madrid is Real Madrid” - Cesc Fabregas gives honest opinion on Los Blancos UCL comeback against Arsenal 

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has told fans not to count out a comeback from Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against the Gunners. This second-leg tie will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16, with the north Londoners holding a 3-0 lead.

However, Fabregas has warned the Premier League team and their fans about the magic of Los Blancos' home ground, where anything is possible. Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, the former midfielder said (via @MadridXtra):

“Real Madrid vs Arsenal? I’d like to say it’s done, but Real Madrid is Real Madrid."

"Having played many times at the Bernabéu, I can say that they are capable of anything, although you have to admit that the advantage going into this match is huge.”

This round of the UEFA Champions League has not been simple for any team holding an advantage. At one point during their quarter-final second leg, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were ahead by four goals against Aston Villa but saw their lead reduce to one with half an hour left to play.

PSG saw through this tie, but not without a strong showing from Unai Emery's men at Villa Park. Similarly, Borussia Dortmund reduced the deficit to two against Barcelona in the second leg after coming to Signal Iduna Park behind by four. Eventually, the Catalans qualified, winning 5-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham shares thoughts on possible comeback v Arsenal

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is certainly not giving up on hope for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Arsenal. Speaking ahead of the second leg, he said (via BBC Sport):

"Tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something for the first time and that's really important to us."

"It's a weird environment these last few days. One of the worst results we could possibly imagine away and for some reason everyone thinks it's nailed on that we'll comeback. There's a lot of trust in the talent."

The England international will be expected to play a key role if the Spanish giants are to come from three down to beat the Gunners. So far this campaign, he's made 43 appearances across competitions, bagging 13 goals and assists each.

Arsenal come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday, April 12. They have never won this competition, while Los Blancos have claimed this title 15 times.

