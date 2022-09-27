Real Madrid receive Karim Benzema injury boost ahead of La Liga clash against Osasuna

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is set to return to training and join the rest of the Los Blancos squad later this week ahead of their clash with Osasuna on October 2.

The Frenchman has been out of action since his team's win against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League on September 6. While the defending Spanish and European champions have won all of their games in his absence, he remains an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the striker used the international break as an opportunity to recover from his injury. He stayed back at Real Madrid's training center in Valdebebas and worked on further strengthening his knee ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Los Blancos will have a host of important games coming up as well, with the Champions League knockout stage's qualification on the line. A crucial La Liga clash against Barcelona is also coming up.

Ancelotti would like to have Benzema available for that game. The Los Blancos captain scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games across competitions last season. He started the current campaign in style as well, scoring four goals and providing one assist in six games for the club.

France manager Didier Deschamps backs Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema had a phenomenal year in 2022 as he lifted the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. He is one of the front runners to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

France coach Didier Deschamps backed the superstar forward to lift the individual honor. While talking to the media after his side's 2-0 loss against Denmark, here's what Deschamps said (via RMC Sport):

"I hope it will be him because he deserves it, because of what he has done in this sporting season with his club where he won important titles. And with us, too, where he was there in the fall ... to win the Nations League."

Deschamps added:

"He has been one of the best strikers in the world for years. I think he is very well positioned and I would be very happy for him if he had that award. He already has some. Obtained one with the Champions League... Obviously it is an added advantage for us at the World Cup."

The French manager will look to have Karim Benzema available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as France head into the tournament as the defending champions.

