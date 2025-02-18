Real Madrid receive major injury boost with player now likely to start in Champions League playoff clash vs Manchester City

Real Madrid have received a major boost ahead of facing Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff. Los Blancos expect Antonio Rudiger to feature in the game, with reports pointing out that the defender may even start.

Injuries forced Carlo Ancelotti to field a makeshift backline in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, with Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni playing in defense. Rudiger and David Alaba were unavailable for the game, but both are back in training and in line to feature for Los Blancos.

COPE reports that former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger is being considered a starter, with his recovery having gone excellently. The availability of the 31-year-old will be great news for his side due to his quality and leadership at the back.

Rudiger spent the last two weeks on the sidelines, having picked up a thigh problem in the first half of his side's 1-0 defeat to Espanyol earlier this month. The Germany international played just 15 minutes before he was forced off in the game, which Real Madrid went on to lose.

Ancelotti will have multiple decisions to make regarding whether to start the fit-again defender or stick with the backline that got him the win in Manchester. Youngster Raul Asencio was impressive in the game and could be chosen to start for Los Blancos again. The experienced manager will want his defenders to be at their best, with Manchester City putting four past Newcastle United at the weekend.

Real Madrid target's summer release clause revealed

Real Madrid are among several clubs interested in signing 19-year-old Spanish defender Dean Huijsen, who is impressing in the Premier League with Bournemouth. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the teenager has a contract until 2030 with the English side, with a release clause of £50 million.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new centre-back due to serious problems faced in the position this season. Eder Militao has suffered back-to-back ACL injuries, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have spent time on the sidelines as well.

Former Juventus youngster Huijsen is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the Premier League, playing 19 league games this season. The teenager is likely to move from Andoni Iraola's side once the season ends and join one of his numerous suitors.

