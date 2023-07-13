Real Madrid refuse to sell superstar midfielder amid interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Madrid Zone reported on Thursday (July 13) that Real Madrid midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni is not for sale.

Amid rumours surrounding the player's possible move to the Premier League, Los Blancos have clarified that they wish to keep hold of the France international.

Reports have recently suggested that the La Liga outfit are willing to let go of their 23-year-old midfielder in order to secure funds for Kylian Mbappe's transfer (via MARCA).

With Jude Bellingham entering Santiago Bernabeu, the French talent's minutes could be under threat. He only started five of Real Madrid's Champions League ties last season, none of which came during the knockout stages.

Tchouameni joined the Madrid outfit from Monaco in 2022,, and is contracted with the club till 2028. Should rumours of a possible move to the Premier League be true, clubs would have to pay a hefty sum to get hold of the player.

According to MARCA, Tchouameni would cost anywhere between £68million and £85 million. Amongst the English clubs, Arsenal has been reported to be a likely destination for the midfielder.

Despite being on the verge of signing Declan Rice (via Fabrizio Romano), Arsenal have lost Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey is also linked with a move away from the Emirates, with possible destinations being Saudi Arabia and Juventus (via Fabrizio Romano).

Should Partey depart the club, the Gunners will certainly need reinforcements, and Tchouameni is a likely candidate.

Journalist claims Arsenal don't hold a serious interest in Tchouameni

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Despite several reports linking Aurelien Tchouameni with a potential move to Arsenal, Paul Brown says otherwise.

He further said Tchouameni himself is unlikely to leave Santiago Bernabeu even if the rumours are true. However, the player seems unbothered by the rumours of his exit. He said (via GIVEMESPORT):

"It doesn't worry me, because it's a position I've always wanted to be in. As long as the best clubs are following me, that means I'm doing good things."

The France international has won Copa Del Rey with Real Madrid in his first season, among other trophies.

Poll : 0 votes