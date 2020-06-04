Real Madrid reject audacious Liverpool offer for Brazilian wonderkid

Real Madrid have rejected proposals from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Vinicius Jr.

The 19-year-old is hailed as the future of Real Madrid and has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool for Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. The 19-year-old Brazilian is highly regarded by Real Madrid and manager Zinedine Zidane, who has no intention of letting him leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius has blown hot and cold since his big-money move to Real Madrid from Flamengo, but had his crowning moment just before the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vinícius Júnior | Real Madrid turn down ‘proposal’ from Liverpool for player – Approach ‘rejected outright’ by Spanish side. https://t.co/v33HvgW517 #rmcf #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) June 4, 2020

As Real Madrid look on Barcelona at the Bernabeu, the young Brazilian produced a moment of magic to open the scoring on the night.

Real Madrid went on to win the game 2-0, with Vinicius one of the standout players in the most important game of the season. Liverpool failed with an attempt to sign the Brazilian before he moved to Real Madrid and have once again been frustrated in their efforts.

In recent weeks, the Reds have also been linked with Ousmane Dembele and Timo Werner, with the latter reportedly favouring a move to Anfield this summer.

Real Madrid's firm stance on Vinicius

Real Madrid are home to some of the best young players in world football

Real Madrid's unwillingness to let Vinicius go proves that he is highly regarded at the club. The Brazilian is expected to be part of the club's new era of young footballers, alongside the likes of Martin Odegaard, Fede Valverde, Achraf Hakimi, Reiner Jesus and Rodrygo Goes.

As per the report, Liverpool's offer was outright rejected by Real Madrid, as was the case with Paris Saint-Germain's proposal.

Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to add to their armoury upfront this summer, and it remains to be seen if they return with another offer for Vinicius. Real Madrid's reluctance to part with the 19-year-old could cause the Reds to abandon their pursuit and look for alternatives, with Werner their prime target as things stand.

Real Madrid are braced for a quiet transfer window, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on world football. The resulting recession could cause teams to rethink their transfer strategies, which is expected to be the case for most of the clubs across Europe.

La Liga is all set to resume this month after a two-month break and Real Madrid are raring to go after the restart. Barcelona are two points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga summit and are looking to retain the title.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are looking for their first league title since the 2016-17 season and are expected to come out all guns blazing when the season restarts.

While the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio have returned to full fitness, Luka Jovic continues to struggle with a foot problem. The Serbian striker has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since moving to Real Madrid last summer and faces another spell on the sidelines.