Real Madrid release statement addressing ‘serious accusations’ against Barcelona over referees payments scandal

Spanish champions Real Madrid have confirmed their involvement in the 'Negreira Case', which sees arch-rivals Barcelona accused of corruption by prosecutors.

The Catalan giants are in hot water after an investigation uncovered their payments to former referee chief, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Los Blancos have wasted no time in taking action and held an emergency board meeting to discuss the matter. Following intense discussions between club president Florentino Perez and the board of directors, Real Madrid have issued a statement outlining their position.

They have now confirmed that they will take part in the legal process (via Real Madrid's official statement):

"In their meeting held today, the Real Madrid C. F. Board of Directors have inspected the serious accusations brought by the Barcelona Prosecution Service against F. C. Barcelona, two of its former presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and executives Albert Soler and Oscar Grau, on the basis of alleged offenses of corruption in sports, among others, all related to the relationship the club maintained with the former Vice-President of the Technical Referees' Committee (CTA), José María Enríquez Negreira."

"Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost concern regarding the gravity of the facts and reiterates its confidence in the legal system. The club has agreed that, in defence of its legitimate rights, it will appear at the trial when the judge opens it up to the affected parties."

As Real Madrid prepare for a legal affair, how has Barcelona responded?

Barcelona, however, have hit back at the allegations and their president, Joan Laporta, has adopted a defiant stance. Following La Liga president Javier Tebas' words, asking Laporta to explain the events or resign, the Barca president responded (via GOAL):

"That is for the club's members to decide. Anyone who tries to tarnish the history and image of Barcelona will receive a strong response. Some had already warned us that it seemed Tebas was pushing a reputational campaign against Barca and against me."

"The mask has come off. He continues with his obsession with Barca, with his fear of our club. His intention is to control Barca from a distance, which is what he has been doing in recent years."

Prosecutors have vowed to pursue legal action against the Catalan outfit, and the consequences could be severe if they are found guilty.

The timing of these explosive developments could not have been more dramatic. With Barca and Madrid set to face off against each other in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Sunday (March 19), tensions are sure to be running high.

