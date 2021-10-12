Real Madrid prepare to sell Eden Hazard amid Chelsea links to fund Erling Haaland move: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to sell Belgian winger Eden Hazard to raise the funds required to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer. Hazard has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea in recent weeks.

According to Sport, Real Madrid are desperate to offload Eden Hazard. The 30-year-old has been unable to recapture the form he displayed whilst at Chelsea. He scored 110 goals in 352 appearances for The Blues.

But he has struggled during his time at the Bernabeu due to poor form and recurring injuries.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth €100 million in the summer of 2019. The Belgian struggled to make an impact in his first season with the club, scoring just one goal in 22 appearances in all competitions. He contributed just four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions in his second season with the club.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer. New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, however, decided to keep hold of Hazard in the hope that he would be able to rejuvenate the former Chelsea star's career.

Hazard is yet to score a goal for Real Madrid this season. Los Blancos are reportedly desperate to offload the Belgian as he is one of the highest earners at the club. He reportedly makes £400,000 per week.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be a massive fan of the former Premier League Player of the Year. Abramovich believes Hazard will be able to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid will look to use the funds from the potential sale of Eden Hazard to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has a £68 million release clause that will become active next summer.

Real Madrid will look to move on Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard to create space for the potential arrivals of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will be keen to move on Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in the next couple of transfer windows.

Gareth Bale has less than a year left on his current deal with Real Madrid. He is likely to leave the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. Eden Hazard has struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu and could seek a move away from the club to revive his career.

Bale and Hazard are some of the highest earners at Real Madrid. Their potential departure will help Real Madrid reduce their wage bill. This will also create space in the squad for the potential arrivals of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer.

