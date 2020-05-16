Real Madrid's Carvajal talks up iconic Zidane volley and claims football restart is great news for sporting world

Real Madrid players returned to training in recent weeks

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal addressed the media in a socially distanced interview, as he opened up on the situation in hand. All major European league have been halted since mid-March owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Real Madrid and other sides across the continent have returned to training after a two-month hiatus.

The Los Blancos academy graduate claimed that the situation hasn't been easy to deal with, adding that it was good to catch up with his teammates and coaching staff once again.

"It hasn't been an easy situation and I think coming back is good news for everyone. Seeing the faces of your teammates, the club employees, it's a positive sign."

Carvajal has been a regular feature for Real Madrid this season, and the defender admitted that players faced difficulties in their first few training sessions.

"I remember the first day we touched the ball and we had trouble controlling it. You cant train at home the same way you can on the pitch. Day by day it'll get better."

La Liga clubs were granted permission to resume training sessions in recent weeks, with a potential restart scheduled for next month. With Real Madrid firmly in the title race, Carvajal affirmed that all players and staff members are abiding by the safety protocols that are in place.

"We are following La Liga's protocol, being mindful of the norms, and building up rhythm with and without the ball."

Zidane wins Real Madrid their 9th UCL title with stunner

Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid and Michael Ballack of Bayer Leverkusen

In 2002, Real Madrid won the ninth of their 13 UEFA Champions League crown. The final against Bayer Leverkusen will live long in the memory of Real Madrid fans across the world, as current manager Zinedine Zidane scored one of the greatest goals in the competition's history.

As the ball looped up in the air, the Real Madrid icon struck a vicious volley with his left foot to win the game for his side.

Dani Carvajal is excited about returning to team training

When quizzed about the game, Carvajal said that it was a great day for him and his Real Madrid supporting family.

"I remember what that game at home with my family with goals from Raul [Gonzalez] and the boss [Zinedine Zidane]. It was an epic final and a great day to remember."

While no return date has been set for La Liga's resumption, the Bundesliga is set to return on Saturday. The decision has divided opinion in the footballing fraternity, as many believe it is irresponsible for sporting action to resume so quickly.

However, Carvajal claimed that football's return is great news for fans across the world.

"I think it's good news for the sport and for the world of football. We are all waiting to see how the restart will pan out. I hope it goes well and serves as an example for other countries."

Real Madrid are involved in a nail-biting title race with arch-rivals Barcelona, who are two points clear in the La Liga summit.