Real Madrid's former head of medical sciences opens up on controversial stint: "I did things he did not consider appropriate"

Former head of medical sciences at Real Madrid spoke candidly about his controversial Real Madrid stint.

Jesus Olmo, the former head of medical sciences at Real Madrid, talked about Sergio Ramos, the reason for his departure and more in a wide ranging interview.

Jesus Olmo was the head of Real Madrid's medical services from 2013 to 2017. During his time there, the club won three consecutive Champions League trophies under the management of Zinedine Zidane.

Olmo departed Real Madrid in 2017, due to differences with the club's coaching staff. In an interview published in Mundo Deportivo, he remembered his time at Real Madrid.

⚽ #Fútbol Hablamos con el doctor granadino Jesús Olmo, jefe de los servicios médicos del Real Madrid en una etapa en la que ganó tres Champions en cuatro años https://t.co/jnjIjzquXQ — Canal Rojiblanco (@Ideal_GranadaCF) June 8, 2020

"I carried out drastic changes at Real Madrid," says Olmo

Straight off the bat, Olmo admitted that he had been regarded as a controversial figure at the club.

"Everyone knows I was very controversial. The medical service had very limited skills. Real Madrid had a very traditionalist model and I made profound and revolutionary changes."

Olmo went on to state that he had employed nutritionists at Real Madrid, put in a much larger physiotherapy room, and assigned areas for water recovery, and biomechanical compensation work.

"In my stage, the medical and performance team worked four hours a day with healthy players and many more with injured players; triple that before."

Talking about Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Olmo accepted that he had his confrontations with the defender.

Olmo went on to state that there had been differences between the two. However, he stressed that they had handled them in a professional manner.

Jesús Olmo, Former Real Madrid doctor: “If there’s something he doesn’t like, Sergio Ramos will say it to your face. He is very honest. He doesn’t go behind your back.” — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) February 21, 2019

"I did things that he did not consider appropriate, although I explained them, and each defended his position with the utmost respect. We had differences, but from there our professional relationship was very good."

Olmo then went on to give the reason as to why he left Real Madrid. He said that he believed that there had been certain socioeconomic interests which had led to his exit from the club.

"I don't hold a grudge against anyone, really. I understand these things, we speak at a high level and there are brutal socioeconomic interests."

"When they told me I couldn't continue working as I was doing, I left. And delighted. I am not so important as to believe that Real Madrid should spend five minutes thinking about me."

Olmo was then asked about the three managers he had worked with during his time at Real Madrid; Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez and Zinedine Zidane.

"They were good experiences, although it is true that my team was acquiring a much bigger role than the common, spending much more time with the players, and that can generate mistrust."

While his time at Real Madrid might be over, it is clear Jesus Olmo looks back at the memories fondly. For it was during his time that Real Madrid won the Champions League three times in a row.

Real Madrid are currently second in La Liga, two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. With the Spanish league scheduled to restart from June 12, the business end of the season promises to be exciting.

They are also competing in the Champions League, beginning with a Round of 16 away tie against Manchester City.