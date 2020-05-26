Real Madrid's heartwarming tribute to Barcelona defender Eric Abidal

Real Madrid players showed their support with a message for Barcelona's Eric Abidal.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in world football and arch-rivals in Spain. Since the turn of the century, the two sides have dominated La Liga and exerted their influence on the European stage with their exploits in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona are Real Madrid have been involved in several high-profile clashes over the years, and El Clasico is the most-watched fixture in world football. While the two sides do everything within their powers to pip one another, Real Madrid's touch of class from 2011 will be remembered for a long time.

At the time, Barcelona midfielder Eric Abidal was set to undergo a liver transplant after having a tumour removed from the same organ. The world of football came together to show their support for the Frenchman, as Barcelona announced the defender would undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid's touch of class for Abidal

Real Madrid showed a touch of class with their gesture, as tributes flew in for Abidal. Los Blancos took to their social media account and pledged their support to the Barcelona defender with a heartwarming message.

"Real Madrid squad wish to show their support to Eric Abidal. We are sure that everything will go well. Get well soon!"

The world of football was also shocked by Fabrice Muamba's near-fatal incident at White Hart Lane. As Bolton Wanderers took on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter, Muamba collapsed on the pitch and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Englishman was believed to have been dead for 74 minutes before undergoing an emergency heart surgery. Muamba made a successful recovery but was forced to retire from professional football due to the incident.

After the shocking events of Muamba's collapse and Abidal's health condition, Real Madrid took on Malaga in the La Liga. Although they failed to record a victory on the night, the Real Madrid players wore t-shirts to extend their support to both men.

"Get Well Soon Muamba" and "Ánimo Abidal" were the messages from the Real Madrid superstars, as the players showed their support with a touch of class.

Real Madrid and Barcelona might be rivals on the pitch, but club allegiances took a backseat as the two sides came together in solidarity. Abidal underwent a liver transplant and subsequently carried on playing for Barcelona.

In the summer of 2012, the Frenchman played 90 minutes as Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League final. During the trophy presentation, Carles Puyol passed on the captain's armband to the Frenchman and allowed him to lift the trophy in front of 85,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium.

Abidal has since then retired and currently serves as Barcelona's Director of Football.

With La Liga set to resume in the coming weeks, Real Madrid and Barcelona will be raring to go after a two-month hiatus. The Blaugrana are currently two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and will look to retain their La Liga crown.