Real Madrid's Karim Benzema joins elite UEFA Champions League list headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has joined former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of players to have made 150 UEFA Champions League appearances.

Benzema has been selected in Los Merengues' Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash with Chelsea tonight (April 18). That will take his tally of appearances in the competition to 150 games.

He is joined by some illustrious company on the list with Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo leading the way with 183 appearances. Another Los Blancos legend, Iker Casillas, is second on 177 appearances.

PSG attacker Lionel Messi sits third with 163 appearances to his name, while Barcelona great Xavi is fourth with 151 appearances. Benzema will have the opportunity to eclipse the latter if Madrid advance past Chelsea in tonight's clash.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are in pole position to progress to the semifinals. They hold a 2-0 lead on aggregate heading into tonight's encounter with the Blues. Benzema scored the opener in that victory.

The Frenchman inspired Real Madrid to UEFA Champions League glory last season. He bagged a remarkable 15 goals in 12 games as Los Blancos won the competition for the 14th time.

He hasn't quite followed suit this season amid injury issues but has a respectable four goals in seven matches. The French striker will be eager to add to that tally against a beleaguered Chelsea side. Benzema currently sits fourth in the all-time leading goalscorers in Champions League football with 90 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo selects Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in his all-time XI

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) selected Karim Benzema (left).

Cristiano Ronaldo has selected Karim Benzema in a team made up of his former teammates. The Frenchman is in attack and is one of seven past and present Real Madrid players to make the team.

The Portuguese icon and Benzema forged a formidable partnership during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu. They won the UEFA Champions League four times, including three consecutive seasons.

Benzema's place in Ronaldo's XI is merited as he has bagged 415 goals in 787 games for Los Merengues. He is joined by his former Madrid teammate Gareth Bale and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in attack.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are partnered in midfield with Red Devils hero Paul Scholes. Ronaldo's former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, United icon Rio Ferdinand, and Madrid legends Sergio Ramos and Marcelo are selected in defense. Casillas was chosen by his former Los Merengues teammate in goal.

