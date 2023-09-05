Real Madrid’s massive dressing room error involving Jude Bellingham caught on camera during victory celebrations against Getafe

An embarassing gaffe was discovered after Real Madrid's media team followed Jude Bellingham to the dressing room following their La Liga win over Getafe on Saturday.

The new signing's name was written as "Bellimgham" in the renovated Santiago Bernabeu. This came after the Englishman marked his home debut by scoring the winner in Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Getafe. Carlo Ancelotti's men are the only team in the Spanish top flight with a perfect record after four games, and are two points clear of Girona and Barcelona (10) at the top of the table.

Bellingham continued his mightily impressive start to life in the Spanish capital, scoring in his fourth straight game. Following the Getafe win, the 20-year-old was heard saying in the dressing room (as per the Mirror):

"I've never heard a stadium so loud in my life," he said. "Unbelievable... stressful but couldn't have ended better. Vamos!"

However, the wrong spelling of his name was captured on camera, but Madrid and Bellingham would ignore that for now considering their blistering start to the season.

"I'm not surprised by Bellingham's quality" - Real Madrid boss lavishes praise on Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is expectedly a happy man following his team's rousing start to the season. With four wins to start the season, Los Blancos have emerged as the early title favourites.

The Italian boss also waxed lyrical about Bellingham, praising the youngster for his quality and professionalism. Arriving on a €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has hit the ground running.

He made a goalscoring debut in the 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao before bagging a brace and an assist in the 3-1 win at Almeria. The Englishman scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win at Celta before bagging a 95th-minute winner against Getafe.

"I'm not surprised by Bellingham's quality," Ancelotti said in his press conference (as per Real Madrid's website). "What surprises me is that he has scored so many goals in the first few games. It's quite surprising for everybody and for him."

"He's a professional, and he's very serious. The professionalism of the squad is at a high level, and he has the example there. He's adapted very well and has gone on holiday with the rest of the young players. I think it's all good."

Los Blancos return to action at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga on September 17 before their UEFA Champions League opener against Union Berlin three days later.