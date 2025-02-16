Real Madrid's official channel RMTV release five-minute video showcasing refereeing errors in their 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Real Madrid's official channel RMTV has released a five-minute video that showcased refereeing errors in their 1-1 draw against Osasuna on Saturday, February 15.

The video alleges that referee Jose Luis Munuera made several wrong calls against Madrid including the controversial sending off of Jude Bellingham.

The five-minute video highlighted moments during the game where the referee failed to either give Los Blancos a penalty or call a foul in their favor, alongside Bellingham's red card for dissent.

The clip compiled by RMTV (via MMajeedX on X), showed scenes of when Vinicius Jr and Bellingham were fouled in the box but the referee didn't give a penalty. Two handball incidents in the 18-yard box by Osasuna players were also captured in the video.

Two fouls on Kylian Mbappe including one where he was elbowed to the chest were also overlooked by referee Munuera. An Osasuna player was also not booked for violently pushing Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia.

Eduardo Camavinga's contentious foul in the box which led to a penalty for Osasuna was also highlighted in the video. The most significant incident, however, was Bellingham's 39th-minute red card after the referee claimed the Englishman had used abusive language at him.

Watch the video below:

This recent allegation comes amid Los Blancos' recent criticism of referees in games involving this side. The club had earlier released a statement expressing its discontent about the refereeing in their 1-0 loss to Espanyol on February 1. They also filed a complaint to the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Higher Sports Council.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could face 12-month ban after red card incident

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could be handed a lengthy ban of up to 12 matches for his red card against Osasuna on Saturday. The 21-year-old was given his marching orders in the 29th minute after an argument with the center referee.

The referee in his match report claimed that the Real Madrid midfielder was sent off for using abusive language at him. He wrote (via Tribal Football):

"In the 40th minute, Bellingham was sent off for the following reason: For addressing me, while I was just a few metres away, in the following terms: 'F*** you'."

If found guilty, Bellingham could be banned under a LaLiga rule which reads:

"Insulting, offending or using insulting terms or attitudes towards the main referee, assistants, fourth referee, directors or sports authorities, unless it constitutes a more serious offence, will be punished with a suspension of four to twelve matches."

As it stands, Bellingham is ruled out of Real Madrid's next league game versus Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 23.

