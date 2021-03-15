Real Madrid's Raphael Varane takes a decision on his future amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool

Raphael Varane has begun contract talks with Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain. The French center-back was linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool in the summer as his contract expires in less than a year.

As per reports in MARCA, the 27-year-old defender is keen on remaining at Santiago Bernabeu next season. The report claims that the talks between Real Madrid and the player are going well and a deal should be done soon.

Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of Raphael Varane and has been rallying to keep the defender at the club. The Los Blancos manager was public about his desire to continue working with Frenchman at Real Madrid and told reporters in November last year:

"He is part of this club, and we were very lucky to be able to bring him to Madrid. He has a great career, he's achieved a lot since he's been here. Of course, he is non-transferable for the club."

"That's clear and unambiguous. Now we can't stop people from talking. They're not just talking about Varane, but about all the players, Real Madrid ones and others. But for Varane, my position is clear, and it's the same as the club's position," Zidane added.

Do Manchester United and Liverpool need the Real Madrid defender?

Manchester United and Liverpool are in desperate need of a new center-back and with Raphael Varane's contract expiring soon, it could have been an important signing for either team.

Both sides are looking to spend on a center-back this summer and getting a young player with experience was a key factor in their interest in the Real Madrid defender. Raphael Varane is just 27 years old but has been playing regularly for Real Madrid in the last decade.

Apart from Manchester United and Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG, Juventus, and even Bayern Munich were linked with a move for the Frenchman.

However, Real Madrid are keen on keeping their star player at the club as Sergio Ramos is reportedly on the verge of leaving in the summer. The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to a new deal.