Real Madrid's reported transfer target emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration after scoring

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick Felipe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, emulated Cristiano Ronaldo’s nap/zen celebration after helping Palmeiras to the Brasileirao title (via Goal). With 77 points, Palmeiras cruised to the title with three games to play.

Endrick, 16, scored his first home goal in Palmeiras’ 4-0 victory over Fortaleza on November 2. The youngster’s goal (Palmeiras' fourth) came in the 64th minute of the match, sucking the remaining lifeforce out of the visitors. After scoring, Endrick replicated Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand-new zen celebration, interlocking his fingers, resting the palms on his chest, and throwing his head back in relief.

Cristiano Ronaldo first debuted his celebration after scoring his 700 club career goal against Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park. He has recreated the pose once more since then, against Sheriff Tiraspol, in the Europa League.

Endrick, who became Palmeiras’ youngest-ever goalscorer by netting once in the 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense (October 25), is supposedly on Real Madrid’s radar. While the player has a €60 million release clause in his contract, Real Madrid are supposedly looking to try their luck with a €40 million bid.

Real Madrid have had a lot of joy recruiting young forwards from Brazil in recent years. They first signed Vinicius Junior from Flamengo in July 2018 for a €45 million fee. The following year, they secured the signing of Rodrygo from Santos FC, paying the Brazilian club €45 million for his services.

In 2020, Real Madrid signed Reinier from Flamengo for €30 million. He is currently on loan at La Liga club Girona but is expected to get his shot at Madrid’s first team sooner rather than later.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration is being replicated all over the world

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest zen/nap/peace of mind celebration has become quite a sensation, with many notable sportspersons opting to do it. On October 30, South African pace bowler Wayne Parnell pulled it off after dismissing Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav in the 19th over.

B/R Football @brfootball South African cricket player Wayne Parnell celebrated a wicket with the Ronaldo South African cricket player Wayne Parnell celebrated a wicket with the Ronaldo 😴 https://t.co/UJpTUSesp5

Ajax youngster David Kalokoh replicated it after scoring superbly in a 6-2 win over Rangers in the UEFA Youth League on November 1.

Over the weekend, Palmeiras’ Women's team struck the zen pose after beating Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final (via Sportsbrief).

It will be interesting to see which other sports personalities hop on Cristiano Ronaldo's zen trend in the coming days.

