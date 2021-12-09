"Real Madrid's transfer of the century" - Florentino Perez reportedly names current star over Cristiano Ronaldo as his best transfer 

As per the Real Madrid midfielder's agent, Florentino Perez has hailed Toni Kroos, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, as the club's signing of the century. Volke Struth was praising the club president when he dropped the shocking revelation.

Real Madrid signed Kroos from Bayern Munich in 2014 after the Bundesliga side refused to meet his contract demands. While Cristiano Ronaldo was the spearhead of the Blancos attack, Perez believes the German was their most important signing of the century.

While speaking on the OMR-Podcast this week, Volke Struth claimed Perez admitted Toni Kroos was Real Madrid's best transfer since 2000. He said:

"He is an unbelievably pleasant person with a great life story. He is entrepreneurial but remains human. He explained to me why Toni Kroos is Real Madrid's transfer of the century."

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Florentino Perez:



“Toni Kroos? For me, he’s one of those players who was born to play for Real Madrid.” 🎙| Florentino Perez:“Toni Kroos? For me, he’s one of those players who was born to play for Real Madrid.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid because of the club president

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 and openly admitted that he was forced to leave.

He claimed the club management no longer treated him as someone they needed. Thus, Ronaldo left for the Italian side as he did not want to be in a place that would not treat him well.

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start. In the first four or five years there I had the feeling of being 'Cristiano Ronaldo'. Less afterwards.

"The president looked at me through eyes that didn't want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean. That's what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I'd look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave.

"There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back. If it had all been about money, I'd have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real [Madrid[," Ronaldo had said.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now at Manchester United, while Toni Kroos is still a vital part of Real Madrid's starting XI.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar