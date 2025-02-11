Real Madrid's UCL rivals hold informal discussions with Vinicius Jr's entourage after he rejected contract offer from Los Blancos: Reports

Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly held informal discussions with the representatives of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr over a possible transfer. This comes after the Brazilian winger reportedly turned down a new contract proposal from Los Blancos.

As per GOAL, Madrid held contract talks with Vinicius Jr two weeks ago. However, the player rejected the new contract offer as the financial terms were below his expectations. This has fueled speculations about his future with the LaLiga giants, especially amid well-documented interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

According to Sky Sports (via GOAL), PSG are the latest side to show interest in Vinicius Jr. The French outfit has reportedly met with the 24-year-old's representatives and are ready to make a shock swoop for the Brazilian if Real Madrid fail to meet his financial expectations.

Vinicius Jr is contracted to Los Blancos until 2027 and has a market valuation of €200 million as per Transfermrkt. While the player is fully committed to Madrid, his camp has hinted that his future at the club is not certain unless their terms are met.

Real Madrid are keen to keep Vinicius Jr at the club and are likely to offer him an improved contract. The winger, however, is focused on his duties on the pitch and has been an integral member of Carlo Ancelotti's setup this season. In 29 matches across competitions this season, he has contributed 16 goals and 10 assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti weighs in on Vinicius Jr's future at the club amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti weighed in on the future of his star winger, Vinicius Jr, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club. The Italian tactician believes that the Brazilian wants to stay at the club but would understand if he decides to move elsewhere.

"I understand everything in football. I understood Toni Kroos retiring from football [last summer]. Not many people understood it, but I did. I understand everything," Ancelotti said while speaking to reporters recently (via GOAL).

Ancelotti continued:

"They're individual decisions. But to me, the player [Vinicius] looks happy and excited about staying here and winning trophies with Real Madrid. I think he's thinking about choosing glory."

Vinicius Jr has been attracting strong interest from the Middle East with reports suggesting that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are ready to offer as much as €300 million for his services.

