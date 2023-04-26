Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr fumes at La Liga on social media after Girona player escapes booking for kicking ball at him

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has criticized La Liga on Twitter following Tuesday night’s (25 April) defeat to Girona. The Brazilian ace bemoaned the referee’s decision to book him instead of the Girona defender who allegedly kicked the ball at him on purpose.

Real Madrid fell to a shock 4-2 defeat at Girona’s Montilivi Stadium in La Liga on Tuesday night. Valentin Castellanos scored all four goals for the hosts, while Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez scored a goal each for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior had a couple of on-field altercations, the most notable of which came in the 36th minute. With him laying on the ground close to the sidelines, Santiago Bueno aggressively kicked the ball off him.

The left-winger claimed that it was deliberate from Bueno and demanded a yellow card for the player. Instead of booking the Girona man, referee Javier Iglesias showed Vinicius Junior a yellow card for dissent.

Vini Jr. @vinijr Laliga twitter.com/mundodabola/st… Mundo da Bola @mundodabola Vinícius Jr estava caído no chão e o jogador do Girona chutou a bola nele.



Vini reclamou, tomou cartão e o adversário nada. Vinícius Jr estava caído no chão e o jogador do Girona chutou a bola nele.Vini reclamou, tomou cartão e o adversário nada. Laliga 😅 Laliga 😅 twitter.com/mundodabola/st…

On Twitter, Mundo da Bola complained about the decision, saying:

“Vinícius Jr was lying on the ground and the Girona player kicked the ball at him.

Vini complained, took a card and the opponent nothing.”

The 22-year-old retweeted it with the following caption:

“😅 Laliga 😅”

Vinicius Junior has been frequently booked in La Liga this season, with dissent being the most common cause of the booking. The Brazilian, who has scored 10 goals and claimed eight assists in 29 La Liga games, has received nine yellow cards so far.

Vinicius Junior was Real Madrid’s best player in defeat to Girona

Vinicius Junior did not have it easy against Girona. He was marked tightly and charged down aggressively over the course of the game, which made it difficult for him to make inroads into dangerous areas. Despite such challenges, he emerged as Real Madrid’s best player, scoring once and claiming an assist.

He found the back of the net in the 34th minute, courtesy of a clever bit of anticipation. He read Marco Asensio’s intention and beat the offside trap comfortably to head the ball in from close range.

In the 85th minute, he turned provider, beating Santiago Bueno in a one-on-one tussle before setting up Lucas Vazquez with the perfect pass. The Spaniard made no mistake in turning it in.

Against Girona, Vinicius Junior created three chances, completed eight dribbles, delivered three accurate long balls, and won 12 duels. He also drew three fouls and made two recoveries.

