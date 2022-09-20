Real Madrid save up €780 million as backup plan if they get 3-year Champions League ban for leading European Super League project: Reports 

According to Vozopuli, Real Madrid have saved up to €780 million as a backup in case they face a ban from the UEFA Champions League.

A legal battle is currently ongoing between the Madrid giants and the governing body of European football, UEFA.

The trial is currently ongoing in Luxembourg and the European Commission has made arguments that can both benefit and cause damage to Florentino Perez's side.

UEFA, on the other hand, has been stripped of its power to take any action against players that vouched for the European Super League. However, the organization can take action against teams that break any sort of protocol and get themselves involved with other competitions.

A possible three-year ban frowns upon Los Blancos as a result. However, Florentino Perez is confident that the brand of the 14-time Champions League-winning club is big enough to prevent UEFA from taking such a drastic decision.

That said, the club have saved up a fund of €780 million in treasury. Even with a year without any profit and Champions League football, those funds will not be affected. The report stated:

"Madrid already accumulates enough capital of its own to face an entire season with the same volume of current spending without earning just one euro, and even so it would maintain a certain surplus."

Los Blancos are currently working on further expanding their business. They are looking to renovate the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and explore other avenues that would earn the club a yearly profit turnover of €1000 million, more than double their current turnover.

The verdict of Real Madrid's battle against UEFA from the Court of Justice of the European Union is not expected to come out before the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti assesses performance against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid earned a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, September 18, to regain top spot after Barcelona temporarily occupied the position.

After the win, Carlo Ancelotti assessed his team's performance, saying (h/t diario.as):

"We could have scored more goals. We should have been more hungry to hurt them more in the second half, The result would have been greater if we had not calmed down in the second half after scoring the two goals. But I’m happy to win because the most important thing is to get the three points.”

Real Madrid will next face Osasuna after the international break on October 2.

