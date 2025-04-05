“Real Madrid are about to see something”, “Absolutely unreal” - Arsenal fans thrilled after watching 23-year-old star in Everton draw

Fans hailed Gabriel Martinelli's performance in Arsenal's 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton on Saturday (April 5). The 23-year-old didn't score on the night but enjoyed an impressive outing.

Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock for the visitors after 34 minutes as Mikel Arteta's side led at the break. Everton hit back in the second half, bagging the equaliser through an Illiman Ndiaye penalty four minutes after the break.

With neither side scoring again, a share of the spoils ensued, with the Gunners now 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool (73), having played a game more. Nevertheless, fans went ga ga over Martinelli's performance off the bench ahead of the UEFA Champions meeting with Real Madrid in midweek.

In 45 minutes of action, the attacker dazzled at both ends. Martinelli won two duels, made two recoveries, made two clearances, won a tackle, made one successful dribble and also had a shot on target. (All stats as per Footmob at the time of writing.)

"This is the Martinelli I know and Love. Real Madrid are about to see something," one tweeted.

Another chimed in:

"Engaged Martinelli looks absolutely unreal"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Martinelli is looking sharp and full of confidence. I like it."

Another tweeted:

"Martinelli, who got u feeling like this?"

"Bro Martinelli is on flames? Must've heard the Nico Williams news," said one.

Another fan posted:

"When Martinelli is playing like this, he's a joy to watch."

Martinelli has been one of the standout performers for the Gunners this season, contributing seven goals and five assists in 40 games across competitions.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have little time to dwell on the dropped points at Goodison Park at the weekend, as Real Madrid come to town. Carlo Ancelotti's side visit the Emirates for the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday (April 8).

It will be the two sides' first meeting in the competition since the Gunners eliminated Madrid 1-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16 in the 2005-06 season. Following a 1-0 first-leg win at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to Thierry Henry's second-half opener, Arsene Wenger's side drew goalless at their then home of Highbury in the return to go through.

The Gunners would go on to reach the final of the competition that season, losing 2-1 to Barcelona after Sol Campbell had opened the scoring at the Stade de France in Paris.

