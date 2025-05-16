Real Madrid send message to Barcelona as Catalan club are crowned 2024-25 LaLiga champions

Real Madrid have congratulated Barcelona on social media after the Catalan side sealed the 2024-25 La Liga title on Thursday (May 15). Los Blancos won the league last season and will finish second this term.

They posted a simple message on their X handle, which read:

"Congratulations to @FCBarcelona on the 2024-2025 La Liga title."

Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time goal from Jacobo Ramon (90+5') on Wednesday (May 14) to beat Mallorca 2-1 and keep the title race alive. However, the Catalan side made no mistake in their derby game against Espanyol on Thursday and sealed the title with a 2-0 win.

Lamine Yamal scored the opening goal (53') before Fermin Lopez sealed the win in injury time (90+5').

Barcelona took a giant leap towards the title last weekend (May 11) by defeating Real Madrid. They won 4-3 in El Clasico despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos had taken a 2-0 lead by the 14th minute before Eric Garcia (19') and Yamal (32') scored to level things up. A brace from Raphinha saw Hansi Flick's side take a 4-2 lead at half-time.

Mbappe scored in the 70th minute to complete his hat-trick and gave them a chance to bounce back, but the Catalan side held on. A win for Los Blancos would have seen Barca's lead cut to one point and could have pushed the title race to the final day of the season.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say about LaLiga title race with Barcelona after Real Madrid's win over Mallorca?

After Real Madrid's late win over Mallorca on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti said they were still in the title race. He told the media (via Managing Madrid):

"We believe in doing our job, in winning what's left and seeing what happens. They have to lose, but anything can happen. We're still in the fight. Yes, we have covered so many absentees with an extraordinary effort. If we had done that in more games, it would have been a better season."

Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Real Madrid this summer and was asked to share his thoughts on his time at Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"I leave with the peace of mind and the serenity of having done what I have been able to do, that my teams try to win until the last minute, like we do at Madrid."

Los Blancos lost all four games to Barcelona this season, including the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España finals.

