Real Madrid send talented youngster Takefusa Kubo on loan to Getafe

Real Madrid have confirmed that they have sent talented youngster Takefusa Kubo on loan to Jose Bordalas' Getafe.

Takefusa Kubo is a highly-regarded footballer and is seen by many as a potential starter for Real Madrid in the future.

Kubo was a part of the Barcelona youth academy before leaving the club to join FC Tokyo. He was signed by Real Madrid in 2019 and was immediately loaned out to Mallorca. The 19-year-old enjoyed a good spell at the club, making 35 league appearances and scoring four goals.

1 - Takefusa Kubo could be second Japanese player to debut with @GetafeCF in #LaLiga after Gaku Shibasaki. So far Kubo has been involved in 8 goals (4 goals, 4 assists) in his 48 games in the competition. Reinforcement. pic.twitter.com/NFRH3RyPor — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 8, 2021

Last summer, Kubo joined Unai Emery's Villarreal on loan. However, the Japan international had a tough time at the club, starting only two league games for them. Real Madrid, as a result, decided to cut the loan deal short and send him to Getafe for the rest of the season.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery was not happy with Kubo's contributions, and the forward was keen to leave the club.

Bordalas' Getafe sit 16th in the La Liga table, and they would surely like the Real Madrid youngster to make an immediate impact.

Takefusa Kubo regarded as a future Real Madrid star by many

Real Madrid have stockpiled young talents, especially in attacking positions. They spent huge amounts of money to sign Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, with both players now part of the first team.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard is another player who has been integrated into the first team after successful loan spells with Vitesse and Real Sociedad. The 22-year-old has had injury issues this season, but his performances for Real Sociedad suggest that Real Madrid have a quality player in their hands.

Kubo is also valued highly, and his spell with Mallorca raised expectations. Despite a disappointing spell with Villarreal, Real Madrid will hope that he rediscovers his form at Getafe.

With stars like Lucas Vazquez, Isco and Mariano either ageing or not in Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's plans, a strong second half of the season could see Kubo make a case for himself to be a part of the first team.