Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos close to contract agreement: Reports

In recent months, it has been reported that Sergio Ramos is on his way out of Real Madrid after 16 years with the Spanish giants. Spanish outlet MARCA have however reported that this is no longer the case, and the Real Madrid captain now looks set to continue his stay at Real Madrid.

The change of heart of Sergio Ramos can be attributed to the relationship between himself and club president Florentino Perez. The two men maintain a close friendship and have continued communicating even after Ramos rejected the offer of a contract extension tabled by the Los Blancos.

A second offer from Real Madrid was reportedly given to Sergio Ramos and that was rejected as well. However, the differences between the two parties did not strain the relationship between Ramos and Perez.

Reports claim the two men met last Tuesday and held talks but the talks did not just centre on contract issues. It was more of an informal meeting between two friends and the acceptance or rejection of the contract offer on the day was of little consequence.

Ramos' season at Real Madrid this campaign has been greatly limited by injuries. The Spaniard has appeared less than 20 times in all competitions for the Bernabeu outfit with over half of the season gone.

His last appearance for Real Madrid came in their 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in January. He is however, estimated to return for the second leg of Madrid's Champions League round of 16 tie against Atalanta on March 16.

Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 has scored eight headed goals in the Champions League, more than any other defender in the competition. [opta] #RealMadrid #UCL pic.twitter.com/YI9pgkTNYw — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) November 4, 2020

Real Madrid are being patient

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Concerning contract talks, both Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos are maintaining their respective stance. Both parties have waited for the other to budge and that has not happened yet.

The stalemate that the contract talks have seemingly come to has also helped Madrid to play the waiting game, and observe how the transfer market unfolds in the coming months.

With the negative financial impact of the coronavirus on clubs across Europe, it seems prudent of Real Madrid to not budge to any outrageous demands right now and wait for a bit of balance in football finances.

This delay between both sides looked like an impending exit for Ramos from Madrid weeks ago but that has now changed. It now seems likelier that the captain would continue his time with the Los Blancos.

📊 | OPTA: Sergio Ramos has become the third player in LaLiga history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/RdeaHj02Az — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) September 26, 2020

Should Ramos however finally decide to leave Madrid, he would not be short of options at all as top clubs across Europe are already monitoring the situation of the 34-year-old. PSG and Manchester United have been touted as potential destinations for the Spain international.