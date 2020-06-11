Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos in contract stalemate as Zidane makes a crucial intervention

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos face roadblocks in contract negotiations.

Sergio Ramos demands for a two year contact extension and an increased wage in negotiations with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid feel Sergio Ramos does not fit in the club's upcoming future

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have been involved in negotiations as Spaniard's current contract at Santiago Bernabeu approaches its end. According to the reports from the Spanish media, things haven't been going as smoothly as some would image. The reports indicate that there is some sort of friction between the club and the player. The Real Madrid skipper made it clear to the club what his demands are and as of now, it looks like Real Madrid aren't too impressed with what their captain is asking for.

Ramos' contact at Real Madrid is set to expire in June 2021, the Los Blancos wish to extend his contract for another year. Sergio Ramos has been a pillar for the Spanish giants over the last decade and it is hard to imagine a Real Madrid squad without their star center-back leading them from the back.

Real Madrid not impressed by Sergio Ramos' latest demands

Sergio Ramos wants a two-year contract extension at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has made his demands very clear to the Real Madrid hierarchy. He has asked for his wages to be increased as well as a two-year contract extension on his current contract that allows him to remain at the club till 2023. The Real Madrid skipper believes that after everything he has achieved for the Los Blancos, he deserves to be among the top-paid players at the club.

Ramos has asked for his wages to be increased to €17 million per year that will take him on par with the highest-paid players at Real Madrid i.e Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale. While Sergio Ramos remains firm on his demands, Real Madrid might not be too keen to give in as of yet.

Real Madrid do not evaluate Sergio Ramos as high as Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale

While Sergio Ramos may believe that his demands deserve to be fulfilled by Real Madrid, clubs' president Florentino Perez has a completely different view on the matter. According to the media in Spain, Perez does not want to extend Ramos' contact for any longer than 2022. He believes it's time for the club to move on keeping the future in sight and they cannot invest the kind of money Ramos is demanding at the moment.

Florentino Perez has made it clear that he wouldn't be adding two more years to the Spanish captains contact and wants to look over the horizon for younger talent to take the club forward. Real Madrid are looking to make some high profile transfers in the upcoming summer transfer window and cannot afford to spend lavishly on aging players, especially given the current financial scenario.

Sergio Ramos might have to settle with a one-year contract extension

Real Madrid's manager Zinedine Zidane seems to agree with the president of the club. The former French international believes that Ramos doesn't have a lot to offer in the future and despite his enormous contributions to the club, a one-year contract extension is more than enough for the Spanish center-back.

It will be interesting to see how the negotiations between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid turns out at the end. Sergio Ramos is akin to a legend at the club and while the hierarchy at the club does not believe in entering a long term contract with the player, fans would hate to see their captain leave the club in controversial circumstances.