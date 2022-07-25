Real Madrid set €20 million price tag for forgotten 26-year-old: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made it clear to Alvaro Odriozola that he can leave this summer, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The Spanish club have placed a €20 million price tag on the 26-year-old right-back, who has been told it would be best for him to leave the club. Manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn't believe the Basque has what it takes to pip Dani Carvajal to the starting spot.

If Odriozola stays put, he will start the season in a backup role. The former Real Sociedad right-back spent the last season on loan at Fiorentina, where he made 27 appearances across all competitions.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2024. Carvajal is one of the finest right-backs in the world and aims to be untouchable in Madrid's defense for at least another season.

Real Madrid signed Odriozola from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has managed to provide 10 assists and score three goals in 43 games across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Carvajal is arguably the only natural right-back in Ancelotti's team, but Lucas Vazquez has been deployed in that position numerous times.

With that in mind, it will be hard for Odriozola to get regular first-team action if he stays put this summer. The 26-year-old is at an age where he can reach the peak of his career and is a balanced full-back capable of contributing on both ends of the pitch.

However, it remains to be seen if any team will come forth and meet Madrid's asking price, which doesn't seem modest for a backup right-back.

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal expected to return from injury for Club America friendly

Karim Benzema and Dani Carvajal were two notable absentees in Real Madrid's 1-0 loss against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, July 24.

The Spain international suffered an injury in training while the French striker rejoined training on Tuesday, July 19. Benzema lacked match fitness for the friendly in Las Vegas but is expected to feature against Club America.

Carvajal is a doubt for the friendly against the Mexican side on July 26. However, Managing Madrid claims he is expected to feature in the game.

Ancelotti is apparently unwilling to take risks with his players and wants his team to be in the best possible condition for the Super Cup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

After the friendly against Club America, Real Madrid take on Juventus on Sunday, July 31, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far