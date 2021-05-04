Real Madrid set asking price for Arsenal loanee - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eager to sell Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos this summer. The Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan with the Gunners and is expected to return to Real Madrid this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Real Madrid have set the asking price for Dani Ceballos at €30 million. The midfielder is reportedly intent on returning to Spain after struggling to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Dani Ceballos rose through the youth ranks at Real Betis before making his debut for the club in 2014. Ceballos played a key role in helping Real Betis regain promotion to La Liga in 2015, and continued producing impressive performances for the club over the next two seasons.

Ceballos earned himself a move to Real Madrid in 2017 in a deal worth €18 million. During his two seasons in the Spanish capital, the 24-year-old struggled to become a regular member of Real Madrid's starting line-up and was forced to accept a bit-part role at the club.

He then joined Arsenal on loan for the 2019-20 season. Ceballos quickly became a fan favorite at the Emirates after putting in a string of consistent performances from midfield.

He had a strong end to the campaign, which convinced Arsenal to extend his loan spell by another year last summer.

However, the Spaniard has struggled to make an impact this season. Arsenal had hoped that Ceballos would be the solution to their midfield problems, but he has failed to replicate the performances he produced for the Gunners last season.

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos is keen to return to La Liga despite not having a future at Real Madrid

Arsenal are reportedly not interested in spending €30 million on the midfielder this summer.

Ceballos is rumored to be interested in a move back to Spain, where he has attracted interest from Villarreal, who are currently managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Emery helped Arsenal sign Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, and could look to sign the midfielder once more for his current club.

Villarreal are, however, unlikely to match Real Madrid's valuation of Ceballos and will look to buy the player at a lower price.