Real Madrid set to make offer for Manchester United star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek. The former Ajax midfielder has suffered from a lack of game time at Old Trafford since joining the Red Devils last summer and is keen to end his stint with the club in January.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid will attempt to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United for a cut-price fee in January. Los Blancos view Donny van de Beek as an ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Luka Modric, who is in the twilight of his career.

Donny van de Beek spent his youth career with Ajax before making his debut for the club in 2015. He helped the club finish as runners-up in the Europa League during the 2016-17 season. The Dutch star then played a pivotal role in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals during the 2018-19 season.

Van de Beek was a key member of the Ajax side which won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double during the 2018-19 season. He scored 41 goals in 175 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants during his five years with the club.

The Dutchman was one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe prior to his £35 million move to Manchester United in the summer of 2020. The move has, however, turned out to be a nightmare for Van de Beek. He made just 19 Premier League appearances for Manchester United last season, most of which were as a second-half substitute.

Van de Beek has made just only five appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season. The 24-year-old is desperate to leave the club in January and join a side where he will be given the opportunity to play regular football.

Sun Sport @SunSport Man United outcast Donny Van De Beek has reportedly asked his agent to arrange a transfer deal with Real Madrid



Man United outcast Donny Van De Beek has reportedly asked his agent to arrange a transfer deal with Real Madridhttps://t.co/OPF566778x

Real Madrid need to sell some fringe players before moving for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Real Madrid will need to move on the likes of Dani Ceballos and Isco before making a move for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek.

Isco and Dani Ceballos have fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid and have become fringe players at the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months, while Dani Ceballos has attracted interest from Sevilla and Villarreal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



📲 More: Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Real Madrid are also planning for a future without veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Los Blancos signed French sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer, and are now keen to add van de Beek to their ranks.

Edited by Parimal