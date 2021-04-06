Real Madrid set to miss key player for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid have confirmed that defender Raphael Varane has contracted COVID-19 and would therefore miss the side's quarterfinal clash against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Real Madrid and Liverpool face off in the first game of this season's Champions League quarterfinal stage. The two sides had their struggles domestically earlier this season but have regained form lately.

Real Madrid confirmed their full 21-man squad for the first-leg tie against Liverpool on Monday. While a couple of senior players were already out with injuries, Raphael Varane was included.

However, the Spanish giants have now officially announced that the French defender underwent a COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning which turned out positive, thereby ruling him out of the Champions League encounter.

Varane's absence would come as a blow to Zinedine Zidane as he now has just two centre-back options available to him for the game - Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez.

The only other senior central defender at Real Madrid is club captain Sergio Ramos, who sustained a calf injury while away on international duty last month.

Real Madrid's injury woes

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Varane and Ramos will not be the only key absentees from the Liverpool game as Eden Hazard remains sidelined with an ankle injury, although the Belgian is reported to be set for an early return.

Real Madrid's first-choice right-back Daniel Carvajal is also set to miss the quarterfinal tie as the Spaniard has been out of action since coming off injured against Valencia back in February.

Midfielder Federico Valverde was also a major doubt for Real Madrid but has recovered early enough and has been included in the squad. The only other absentee for Zidane is Mariano Diaz.

Like Real Madrid, Liverpool have also had more than their fair share of injuries this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp is set to be without team captain Jordan Henderson as well as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. The latter three have been ruled out for the season due to injuries.