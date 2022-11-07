Real Madrid set to offer new contract to forward during World Cup break: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to offer a new contract to Marco Asensio after the winger's impressive performances over the last few weeks. The Spaniard has been on the fringes of the first team in recent times, having been on the bench since the Madridistas began their campaign.

After a number of cameos in much of October, the winger picked up a goal against Elche, even though he was on the pitch for just ten minutes. He provided an assist in the next match against Sevilla, even though he spent just 13 minutes on the pitch.

This has seen him start their last two games in the Champions League, and he has had a direct goal contribution in each match. Against RB Leipzig, he provided an assist in their 3-2 loss. He also scored a goal against Celtic in Real Madrid's 5-1 win, while partaking in the build-up for all five goals.

This has seen him increase his stock at the Santiago Bernabeu, and according to Sergio Santos (via Madrid Universal), a contract extension is on the cards for Asensio. The Spaniard's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2023, which means he will be able to speak with other clubs in January.

However, due to his string of brilliant outings, the Bernabeu hierarchy are prepared to extend his contract during the World Cup break in December. Last summer, when the Madridistas wanted to renew his contract, the forward demanded a higher wage, which was refused. But his recent performances might make the higher-ups change their minds during negotiations.

Real Madrid are interested in two players, but won't enter a bidding war

While Los Blancos want to keep Asensio, they are also looking at ways to improve the squad from the outside. They are currently said to have their eyes on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and young Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

However, the two players are being courted by European heavyweights in football, and according to Marca, Real Madrid have no intentions of partaking in a bidding war.

