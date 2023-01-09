Real Madrid slam FFF president for disrespecting Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema in strongly-worded statement

Real Madrid have released a statement slamming FFF president Nöel Le Graët for his comments on Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish side are furious that the legendary footballer was not given due respect.

Kylian Mbappe was also not pleased with Le Graët's comments about the former Los Blancos boss. He claimed that Zidane is France and should be respected by all means.

Real Madrid released a statement earlier today slamming the FFF president. The statement read:

"Real Madrid C. F. laments the unfortunate comments made by the president of the French Football Federation, Nöel Le Graët, regarding Zinedine Zidane, one of the world's biggest sporting legends."

It added:

"These remarks show a lack of respect for one of the most admired figures by football fans around the world and our club is awaiting an immediate correction. Zinedine Zidane, World and European champion representing his country, amongst many other honours, he embodies the values of the sport and has proven this throughout his professional career as a player and as a coach."

Real Madrid's statement continued:

"The statements by the president of the French Football Federation are inappropriate for someone holding such representation and are in themselves unsuitable, like those he also made about our captain Karim Benzema, current Ballon d'Or, Nations League champion with France in 2021 and winner of 5 Champions Leagues, amongst many other honours."

What did the FFF president say about former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane?

Nöel Le Graët made headlines on Sunday after his comments on Zinedine Zidane. The FFF president claimed he would not have picked up a call from the legendary footballer if he wanted the France national team's head coach job.

The former Los Blancos manager was linked with the France job but FFF are sticking with Didier Deschamps. He told RMC Sport:

"Did Zidane tried to reach me? Certainly not, I wouldn't even have picked up the phone anyway. I've never met him, we never considered parting with Didier."

Zidane is still waiting for the right offer, as reports suggest he has rejected the chance to manage Portugal, Brazil and the USA national teams.

