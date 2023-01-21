Real Madrid star apologises for watching NBA match during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey match against Villarreal 

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has apologized for attending a NBA game during his side's 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal in the Copa del Rey on Thursday (January 20). The Frenchman was a guest at the Chicago Bulls' clash with Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Tchouameni has been sidelined with a muscle injury that has kept him out of Madrid's last three fixtures. However, he chose not to watch his teammates beat Villarreal and chose to attend the NBA game instead.

He has since apologized for doing so, writing on his Twitter account:

“I apologize to the club, the coaching staff, my teammates and Real Madrid’s fan base for attending an event while a lot was at stake for us in La Copa. I paid attention to what was happening in Villarreal at all times, but I didn’t do the right thing. I’m truly sorry."

The 22-year-old arrived at Real Madrid from AS Monaco in the summer for €80 million. He has made 21 appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

It remains to be seen how much backlash Tchoumaeni will receive for attending the NBA game in Paris. However, fans will be eager for him to return to fitness soon. Los Blancos are enduring a difficult spell and trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by three points.

They suffered a 3-1 defeat to their El Clasico rivals in the final of the Supercopa de Espana on January 15. They next face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (January 22).

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to become the next Real Madrid or Barcelona boss

Thomas Tuchel dreams of becoming Barcelona or Madrid boss.

Tuchel has been out of management since he was sacked by Chelsea in September last year. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, he has been studying Spanish as he desires to become a manager in La Liga.

His dream is to become either the next Real Madrid or Barcelona coach. He may have to wait a while as Carlo Ancelotti is still contracted to Los Blancos until 2024. Meanwhile, Xavi's deal with Barca also expires the same year.

Tuchel has an impressive resume following spells in charge of Chelsea, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the Ligue 1 title, and the DFB-Pokal.

The German is not interested in taking the Tottenham Hotspur job if Antonio Conte leaves the north London side. The Juventus role could tempt him, but their recent 15-point deduction may put him off.

