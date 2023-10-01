Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni references iconic Cristiano Ronaldo quote after scoring for Los Blancos in win over Girona

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni used an iconic quote of Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring in the 3-0 La Liga win at Girona on Saturday (September 30).

Third-placed Madrid visited second-placed Girona at the weekend, with the winner guaranteed to displace Barcelona at the top. It was Los Blancos who eventually did so, with a convincing win at the Montilivi.

After Joselu set Carlo Ancelotti's side on their way in the 17th minute, Tchouameni doubled their advantage just four minutes later. With Girona failing to muster a response, new signing Jude Bellingham rounded up the scoring 19 minutes from time as Madrid moved atop the standings.

Tchouameni, making his seventh start of the season, opened his Madrid account in his 59th game across competitions. He later referenced Los Blancos record scorer Ronaldo's iconic quote in 2010 regarding ending his own goal drought. The Frenchman said (as per TCR):

“I heard that goals are like ketchup. That ketchup quote from Cristiano Ronaldo is something that had stuck my mind."

In 2010, Ronaldo had said after ending his goal drought:

"Goals are like ketchup, when it comes out (of the bottle) it all comes out at once.'"

Expand Tweet

It was Tchouameni's first-ever strike for Real Madrid, having also registered four assists, since arriving from AS Monaco last summer.

In what context did Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo make his iconic quote in 2010?

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the game's best players. He's the first male player to score over 850 goals for club and country. The Al-Nassr striker has scored exactly 450 of them during his hugely successful nine-season stay at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

Ronaldo made his now iconic ketchup quote ahead of Portugal's campaign at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The Selecao were perched in the Group of Death comprising Brazil, Cote d'Ivoire, and North Korea.

The then 25-year-old's international form was concerning, having gone without a goal in Portugal's qualifying campaign. He said about his goalscoring form (as per Sky Sports):

"Goals are like "ketchup - when it comes out (of the bottle) it all comes out at once. But I am not worried - I am just plugging away as usual. God knows who is working hard and who is deserving. I am perfectly calm.

"I want to turn in a great tournament and, who knows, be the best. I will strive for that. My ambition has always been to be the best."

The 38-year-old ended his scoring duck in the 7-0 mauling of North Korea in the second group game either side of goalless draws with Cote d'Ivoire and Brazil. Ronaldo, though, went scoreless again, as Portugal lost 1-0 to eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16.