Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni’s WhatsApp message to mum after Champions League final win comes to light

After winning the Champions League, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni sent a WhatsApp message to his mother, which he has now posted on social media. The 24-year-old has been recovering from a foot injury and didn't feature in the final, where they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on June 1.

However, he played a vital part in the club's run to the final, making eight appearances (seven starts) in the Champions League this season. He was also a regular fixture in their title-winning domestic campaign, making 27 La Liga appearances and scoring three goals.

Tchouameni is only in his second season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he has already earned a Champions League winners' medal. After the win, he texted his mother on WhatsApp (via Madrid Xtra):

Trending

“Mum, we’ve won the Champions League… Love you. I dreamed of it so much.”

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid sealed their win over Borussia Dortmund with a second half masterclass after struggling to find their footing in the first half.

The German giants will rue their missed chances in the first half, as Los Blancos secured the win through goals from Dani Carvajal (74') and Vinicius Junior (83').

Real Madrid announce Kylian Mbappe two days after winning Champions League

Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League trophy on Saturday, and they have already confirmed their first piece of summer transfer business. The Spanish giants have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent on a five-year contract.

It had been widely rumored that the French superstar would make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired this summer.

The forward took to social media to share his excitement about the Madrid move (via Mirror):

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream Real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

It will be interesting to see how Kylian Mbappe adapts to life in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos already had one of the best squads in Europe and have now added arguably the best player in the world to it.