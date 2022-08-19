Real Madrid star Casemiro set to become second highest earner at Manchester United as transfer draws closer: Reports

Manchester United are inching closer to securing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. The arrival of the five-time Champions League winner at Old Trafford is reportedly set to make him one of the highest earners at the club. The links to the Brazilian emerged only a few days ago, but the Premier League club are acting promptly to complete the deal as soon as possible.

The Athletic reported that the Real Madrid ace would earn the same salary as Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Initially, there were claims that the Red Devils were willing to go as far as doubling Casemiro's salary to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, ESPN journalist Fernando Campos cleared the air on the matter and revealed that these claims were baseless and untrue. He further suggested that the Brazilian's wages at Manchester United will be 'similar' to his earnings at Real Madrid.

Fernando Campos @FCamposoficial Informações que eu tenho sobre o Casemiro:



• Ainda não aceitou a proposta do Manchester United. Ela está na mesa e a decisão deve sair em breve.



• O salário que o United oferece não é muito maior. Isso é fake.



• Decisão vai passar pelo lado pessoal e profissional. Informações que eu tenho sobre o Casemiro: • Ainda não aceitou a proposta do Manchester United. Ela está na mesa e a decisão deve sair em breve. • O salário que o United oferece não é muito maior. Isso é fake.• Decisão vai passar pelo lado pessoal e profissional.

De Gea is currently on a package worth £19.5 million per annum, which breaks down into a gross figure of £375,000 per week. The Red Devils will put Casemiro's earnings on par with those of the Spanish shot-stopper. However, it will rely on a bunch of add-ons and incentives based on appearances and team objectives.

Currently, Manchester United's top three earners based on annual wages are Cristiano Ronaldo (£26.5m), De Gea (£19.5m), and Jadon Sancho (£18.2m) via Sportrac.

The Real Madrid ace is more of an emergency signing for Manchester United, who, for the better part of this summer, were chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands international is not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

With just a few days left before the transfer window closes, the Red Devils are spending big on Casemiro to bolster their midfield. A trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and the Brazilian will indeed give the Old Trafford faithful some renewed confidence.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Real Madrid ace's chances of featuring for Manchester United against Liverpool

Erik ten Hag's side will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. The Red Devils are currently bottom of the Premier League table and are desperate to earn their first points of the 2022/23 campaign. Having Casemiro in the side against Jurgen Klopp's men would be a big boost for Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. More on Casemiro. Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time - could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal.…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. More on Casemiro. Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time - could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal. 🚨🔴 #MUFC…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’. https://t.co/JnHdZ6Jid5

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Real Madrid ace, who is expected to join the Premier League side on a four-year deal, could take 24-48 hours to undergo a medical. The visa issue also needs to be sorted, so it is unlikely that Casemiro will line up against Liverpool.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht