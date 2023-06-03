Real Madrid star confirms he is leaving the club this summer 

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio on Saturday (June 3) confirmed his departure from the club at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants have also confirmed the player's exit through an announcement on their official website. Underscoring the club's admiration and respect for Asensio, the statement read:

"As Madridistas we will never forget his career and his outstanding conduct during all this time. Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new chapter in his career."

This Sunday, the turf of Santiago Bernabeu will witness Asensio's final bow in a Real Madrid jersey. The forward, known for his dexterous footwork and laser-like precision, did not leave his fans in the dark.

He shared his decision to bid adios to Madrid via a video on social media, setting off a wave of tributes and well-wishes from supporters worldwide:

Asensio's time at Real Madrid spanned a prolific eight years, wherein he helped the club hoist 17 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League crowns. His talent and potential earmarked him as one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football, even though critics will argue that he never quite hit his zenith.

However, it would be remiss to overlook Asensio's unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to the team over the years. This season, he played 30 La Liga games, with 15 appearances coming off the bench. He also scored nine goals and registered six assists.

Marco Asensio has decided on his destination he leaves Real Madrid

With several attractive propositions laid before him, Marco Asensio has finally made his choice. Early suitors included Unai Emery and Aston Villa, who engaged in several months of intense negotiations.

However, according to MARCA, the Premier League outfit's hopes were dashed as the player declined their offer, thus ruling out a stint in England.

It now appears that the road ahead for Asensio lies in France, as he prepares to join the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. The departure of Lionel Messi and the potential exit of Neymar pave the way for a less daunting competition for game time.

Asensio, who has relished the adrenaline rush of Champions League games, expressed a keen interest in staying within the orbit of this elite competition. The report notes that this opportunity holds a special place in his heart, as it was in the Champions League that Asensio tasted the most glorious moments of his career at Real Madrid.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes