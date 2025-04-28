Real Madrid star considering knee surgery to fix long-term injury issue - Reports 

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is considering a knee surgery to fix his long-term injury issue. That is according to a report from Spanish publication Marca (via Madrid Zone on X) which claims that the option is now gaining ground in the Los Blancos camp.

Ad

It is worth noting that Antonio Rudiger has been playing through pain over the last couple of months. As reported by Relevo (via Goal), the Real Madrid centre-back has been dealing with discomfort in his meniscus due to not being rested, with the issue said to be getting worse.

The 32-year-old was deployed at the heart of the defense during the Copa del Rey final versus Barcelona on Saturday (April 26) but had a difficult time as his side fell to a 3-2 defeat. To make matters worse, the defender was shown a straight red card for protesting and throwing an object at the referee in the closing stages of the game.

Ad

Trending

That unacceptable behaviour has landed him in disciplinary trouble, with Cadena SER reporting that he'll now face a suspension that will see him miss 4-12 games. This could potentially rule him out of the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, in a report shared by Marca (via Madrid Zone on X), it is claimed that the Real Madrid centre-back is considering using his time on the sidelines to finally address his long-term injury issue. That means he'd need to undergo surgery on his knee.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite his fitness issues, Antonio Rudiger has been a vital cog in Los Blancos' defense this season. So far, the German powerhouse has made 49 appearances for the Merengues across all competitions, bagging 4,101 minutes of action and recording three goals and one assist to his name.

What is next for Real Madrid?

Following the 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final at the weekend, Real Madrid will now switch their attention to La Liga. They are scheduled to go head-to-head with Celta Vigo in another difficult fixture slated for Sunday, May 4, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Following that, Carlo Ancelotti's men will face their nemesis Barca for the last time this season at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys on May 11 before locking horns with Mallorca, Sevilla and Real Sociedad in their last three league outings.

As it stands, Real Madrid occupy the second position in La Liga with 72 points from 33 games, four points adrift of the Catalan giants who currently lead the race. They've recorded 22 wins, six draws and five defeats to their name so far, scoring 66 goals and conceding 31 in the process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jidonu Mauyon Jidonu is a European and international football news writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and has around 7 years of previous experience working with the likes of Tribuna and SportRaba, Jidonu has a good eye for detail and has the ability to created cohesive articles, and reporting exploits have also led him to exclusively cover the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the past.



Jidonu’s tryst with football started after watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup final between Brazil and Germany, being mesmerized by Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. Barcelona philosophy and approach towards the game under Pep Guardiola further fueled the burgeoning love for the sport, and he has been a Culer ever since.



Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is his favorite player and is the one true GOAT for him over Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Messi's brace led to La Albiceleste lifting the cup left a lasting impact on him. His love for Messi also sees him follow Major League Soccer apart from Europe’s top five leagues.



In his free time, Jidonu raps and produces music, and also enjoys reading and swimming. Know More