Real Madrid star David Alaba completely ignores Lionel Messi as he names 3 choices for 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award

Real Madrid defender David Alaba snubbed Lionel Messi as he chose three Manchester City stars in his 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player nomination.

As part of the voting process, the captain of each national team has the opportunity to vote. Representing Austria, Alaba left the Argentine superstar completely off the list. He awarded first place to Erling Haaland, second place to Rodri, and third place to Kevin De Bruyne.

Messi took home his third FIFA's The Best trophy, the most of any player. The 36-year-old had previously won in 2019 and 2022. He finished in a tie on points with Haaland but took home the award, with the decisive tie-breaker being the votes gained from the national team captains. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe finished third.

The award was in recognition of the players' performances from December 19, 2022, which was just after the ending of the World Cup, to August 20, 2023. The 36-year-old returned to PSG following a World Cup triumph in Qatar but was unable to lead the side to a Champions League victory. Les Parisiens suffered an early exit, losing to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Messi eventually left the French capital to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the summer. He was instrumental to the side's Leagues Cup triumph, scoring 10 goals in seven games. He also led the Florida side's push to the playoffs, but they eventually came up short.

Lionel Messi headlines 2023 FIFPRO World 11 named by FIFA

The FIFPRO World 11 was released at FIFA's The Best awards ceremony. Lionel Messi, who won FIFA's The Best award on the night, was a part of the team voted for by over 28,000 professional footballers.

The Argentine superstar has been a part of the FIFPRO World 11 every year since 2007, maintaining a stunning 17-year streak.

Treble-winners Manchester City dominated the lineup, with six of their stars voted in. The likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva all were named in the 11.

Real Madrid were the only other side to have multiple players on the list, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfield superstar Jude Bellingham and attacker Vinicius Junior selected.

The full list:

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Defenders

Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)

John Stones (Manchester City, England)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)