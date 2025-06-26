Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen refuses to name Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi as he offers opinion on debate

Dean Huijsen has refused to name Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT ahead of Lionel Messi. The Real Madrid defender believes the two are on the same level and does not want to put one above the other.
A clip from his interview with Edu has now gone viral on social media, in which the Real Madrid star is asked to name his top 5 players of all time. He was quick to mention Ronaldo and Messi when he was interrupted by the journalist.
Edu wanted to know if it was Ronaldo first, followed by Messi, but the new Real Madrid signing refused to put them in any order.
Huijsen: Ronaldo, Messi, obviously.
Reporter: In that order? First Ronaldo, then Messi?
Huijsen: No, no. I'll do the overall top five.
Reporter: You're not getting involved, are you?
Huijsen: I don't think so.
Huijsen spoke about going up against Ronaldo earlier this summer when Spain faced Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final. He named the Al Nassr forward as one of the best in the world and added that it was a dream to face him. He said via GOAL:
"For me he is one of the best in history, for every child, for every young person who plays against Cristiano Ronaldo it is like a dream to play against him. Let's see if I can stop him."
Dean Huijsen lost the only meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch, a penalty shootout loss in the Nations League final. He has never faced Lionel Messi in his career.
Dean Huijsen names former Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi teammate as his idol
Dean Huijsen has admitted that he aspires to be like Sergio Ramos in his career. The Spaniard named the former Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi teammate as his idol and said via ESPN:
"I try to aspire to be like Sergio Ramos. He's my idol. For me, he's very complete, he had everything. In terms of leadership, goalscoring, personality, character."
Huijsen went on to speak about his conversation with Xabi Alonso before joining Real Madrid and added:
"We've talked a bit about the team and what he has in mind, and about the project. Of course, we want to win things again, and I'm sure we will... I don't think it's sunk in yet. But I'm here at Madrid, and I'll try to do my best."
Dean Huijsen could face Lionel Messi at the FIFA Club World Cup in the semi-final. Real Madrid will need to finish on top of their group and also hope that they, along with Inter Miami, win their Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches to set up the clash.