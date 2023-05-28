Real Madrid star has decided to leave the club along with Marco Asensio - Reports

Real Madrid is facing a challenging rebuild as midfielder Dani Ceballos has reportedly made it clear that he wants to leave the club.

According to ElNacional, along with Marco Asensio, who has already decided to part ways with Real Madrid, Ceballos is determined to seek new opportunities elsewhere.

Despite arriving at Santiago Bernabeu with high expectations, Ceballos has struggled to secure the desired playing time under coach Carlo Ancelotti. With his contract set to expire this year, the talented midfielder is actively exploring options to continue his career elsewhere.

It appears that Aston Villa, under the management of Unai Emery, has emerged as a potential destination for both Asensio and Ceballos. Emery, who previously worked with Ceballos during their time together at Arsenal (on loan), is familiar with the midfielder's qualities and potential. Aston Villa has reportedly made an offer to Ceballos and awaits his response.

Ceballos' journey at Real Madrid began with promise in the 2017-18 season, having showcased his talent in the Spanish national team's youth setup and with Real Betis.

The hope was that these young talents would eventually lead the team once the older generation retired. However, such has not been the case.

Eager to find a project where he can thrive and play a prominent role, Ceballos has clarified that he sees his future away from Real Madrid. Asensio's decision to leave has likely influenced Ceballos' desire to seek opportunities elsewhere. However, Aston Villa emerges as a potential destination that values his talents and potential contributions.

The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder made 44 appearances for the Los Blancos this season, but most have come as a substitute. The Real Madrid fans chanted his name during home games, requesting him not to leave during the summer break. Ceballos expressed his gratitude for the gesture the fans showed.

''It will be a bit sad to see them go”: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Marco Asensio and Nacho's Future

In a press conference, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his uncertainty regarding the future of Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez at the club.

When asked about Asensio's potential departure, Ancelotti responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I don't know anything... as I don't know what will happen with Nacho. On a personal level, it will be a bit sad to see them go." Ancelotti further added, "You will know everything before the last game next week."

As the season draws to a close, the uncertainty surrounding the two players' futures leaves fans eagerly awaiting the final revelations regarding their departures. However, reports in different media groups claim that Asensio, Nacho, and Ceballos are among the players who decided to leave Madrid this summer.

Asensio has registered 12 goals and eight assists in 50 games this season. However, like Ceballos, most of his appearances have come as a substitute.

Real Madrid will end the season without a major trophy after losing La Liga to Barcelona and getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Manchester City in the semifinals.

