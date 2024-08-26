Real Madrid star drumming up transfer interest from Monaco and Real Betis: Reports 

Ligue 1 side Monaco and La Liga side Real Betis are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer. As per MARCA, Ceballos is considering his options and hasn't ruled out an exit. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will do his best to ensure he stays at the club.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The most viable option for both Monaco and Real Betis will be a loan deal with an obligation to buy, as per the outlet. However, Betis will have to make space for the possible signing of Ceballos with a major exit.

Ceballos' current contract with Real Madrid expires in June 2027, but the player is reportedly unhappy with his lack of minutes. The Spaniard was crucial in the club's pre-season games in the USA but Carlo Ancelotti has used him sparingly in the first three games of the season.

Ceballos played only one minute in their UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta and five minutes (plus added time) against Real Valladolid in Los Blancos' last La Liga fixture.

An exit cannot be ruled out with both Monaco and his former club Betis pushing to sign Ceballos this summer.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr reportedly rejected lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League this summer

Vinicius Jr - Source: Getty

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr reportedly declined a deal worth a reported €1 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The lucrative contract reportedly offered the Brazilian winger a staggering €350 million annual salary to join the Saudi Pro League.

The Saudi Arabian PIF intended to make Vinicius Jr the face of the Saudi Pro League while playing for Al-Ahli. He would also become the official ambassdor for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in Saudi Arabia. However, both Los Blancos and Vinicius Jr reportedly declined the offer.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti also made confident claims about the Brazilian forward staying at the Bernabeu, rejecting any rumors of a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

“There isn’t anything at all. There’s just speculation, at this time in the [transfer] market, which closes on Aug. 31. There’s just speculation, nothing else. Of course speculation doesn’t affect [Vinícius]. He’s here, he wants to be here. He wants to do his best and help us," the coach said on the eve of the UEFA Super Cup. (via Firstpost)

Vini Jr's current contract with the Spanish giants runs until June 2027 with a release clause of €1 billion. The winger is one of Los Blancos' most promising and significant players, alongside being a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Despite turning down the lucrative Saudi deal this summer, recent reports from ESPN indicate that Vini Jr's entourage has told Los Blancos that he is not immediately interested in renewing his contract. The Brazilian winger reportedly wants to wait until the end of this season before considering the Saudi deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback