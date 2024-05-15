Real Madrid star Eder Militao confirms new relationship

Real Madrid star defender Eder Militao has confirmed his relationship with Taina Castro.

Brazilian defensive sensation Militao suffered a major injury (cruciate ligament tear) at the start of the 2023-24 season that saw him miss 40 games over 230 days.

However, beyond the football pitch, the 26-year-old has found love and solace with his new partner Taina Castro, a Brazilian social media influencer and medical student.

The Real Madrid center-back recently took to social media to share his happiness as he posted a video on his Instagram Live, playing Teqball with his new partner Castro and friends. Signaling the beginning of their relationship, he wrote alongside the video:

"I love you and I'm so proud of you."

Eder Militao's Instagram story

Militao was previously in a relationship with Brazilian influencer and model Karoline Lima. The now-estranged couple share a child.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Eder Militao's injury recovery

In addition to his romantic pursuits, Militao has been focused on his professional career with Real Madrid.

After suffering a major injury earlier in the season alongside Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, he recently made a triumphant comeback during a match against Athletic Club at the Bernabeu. Coming on as a substitute in the 92nd minute, Militao received a warm reception from the fans, signaling their support for his return to action.

Reflecting on his comeback, Militao expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the pitch after his injury layoff. In an interview with Real Madrid TV, he said:

"There are moments in this injury that you have to take advantage of to be with your family. Being with your teammates and feeling the joy of the locker room motivates you to stop thinking about other things."

He added:

"I dreamed about my return about five times: when I started running I began to have the dream of playing again. I felt happy. For me, it is a moment that I will take with me for life.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also provided updates on Eder Militao's recovery, expressing satisfaction with his progress. Ahead of the team's 5-0 league win versus Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday (May 14), Ancelotti told the media (via Reuters):

"Eder is coming back from injury and playing every three days can be complicated. I think he will play again on Tuesday."